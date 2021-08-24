Global Smart Lighting Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smart lighting market is expected grow from $11.07 billion in 2020 to $12.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

Request For The Sample Of The Smart Lighting Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3091&type=smp

The smart lighting market consists of sales of smart lighting products and services used as a lighting medium for ensuring energy efficiency. The use of sensors for instances like automatic light dimming or adjusting the brightness of light depending on the mood of the user is one of the features of smart lighting. A smart lighting system ensures high-cost savings and lower energy usage.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Smart Lighting Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-lighting-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The smart lighting market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smart lighting market are Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., General Electricity Company, Acuity Brands Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Dialight, Honeywell Inc., Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A., Osram GmbH, Wipro Consumer Lighting (Wipro Limited), Syska, Zumbotel Group AG, Schneider Electric SA, Digital Lumens Inc., Vision, Hubbell Lighting Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Daintree Networks, Bridgelux, Echelon Corporation, Nualight Ltd., Taolight Company Limited, Virtual Extension Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc.

The global smart lighting market is segmented –

1) By Product: Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls

2) By Application: Commercial, Government, Residential, Others

3) By Light Source: LED, HID, Others

4) By Communication Technology: Wired, Wireless

Read More On The Global Smart Lighting Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-lighting-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The smart lighting market report describes and explains the global smart lighting market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart lighting report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart lighting market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart lighting market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Smart Lighting Market Characteristics Smart Lighting Market Product Analysis Smart Lighting Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And AcquisitionsIn The Smart Lighting Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model