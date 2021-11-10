Global Smart Lighting Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smart lighting market reached a value of nearly $11,065.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $11,065.3 million in 2020 to $22,569.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 15.3%. The smart lighting market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 and reach $43,978.9 million in 2030.

The smart lighting market consists of sales of smart lighting and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart lighting products used in homes, hospitals, hotels and other types of buildings. Smart lighting is a lighting that can be controlled through an app that is installed in smartphones, tablets or through voice assistant devices such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and similar other devices.

The smart lighting market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the smart lighting market are Schneider Electric SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell Inc., Signify Holding (Philips), Eaton

The smart lighting market is segmented by product, by light source, by communication technology, by application and by geography.

By Product –

The smart lighting market is segmented by product into

a) Smart Bulbs

b) Fixtures

c) Lighting Controls

By Light Source-

The smart lighting market is segmented by light source into:

a) LED

b) HID

c) Others light sources

By Communication Technology-

The smart lighting market is segmented by communication technology into:

a) Wired

b) Wireless

By Application-

The smart lighting market is segmented by application into:

a) Commercial

b) Governmental

b) Residential

b) Others

The smart lighting market report describes and explains the global smart lighting market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart lighting market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart lighting market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart lighting market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

