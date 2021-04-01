Global Smart Kettle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-2026

The Global Smart Kettle market is determined by the growing penetration of IoT (Internet of Things) and voice-enabled devices. The fast technological up-gradation, expansion of smart technologies, and the introduction of voice aid devices like Google home appliances, Amazon Echo have fueled the market development. Besides, these appliances are loaded with high intelligence sensors and can function remotely from android or iOS systems of smartphones or tablets. The rising trend of connected devices, including small kitchen appliances, is also anticipated to propel the market in the estimated period. The growth in penetration of the Internet of Things is likely to surge the demand for smart home appliances throughout the globe. The rise in the growth of IoT (Internet of Things) in smart cities has led to an increase in the extensive adoption of smart kettle in the household sector.

Growth Drivers

Increase in Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

Increasing demand for household appliances

This smart kettle comes with progressive technologies that help the customer to function through a smartphone from any angle of the house. The smart kettle comes with a temperature selector, and it can be controlled through the smartphone using voice technology. The smart kettle is the smart kitchen appliance of the next generation that comes with advanced features for connecting and transmitting information using technologies such as Wi-Fi, and others. Increasing demand for household appliances has headed to rise in request for the smart kettle in the market.

Global Smart Kettle Market: Regional insights

The Asia Pacific dominated the smart kettle market in 2019 owing to rapid lifestyle changes, growing disposable income, and healthy economic growth. India and China are expected to be the fastest-growing economies in the regional market. The growing proliferation of smart technologies such as IoT solutions, AI, and voice-enabled technology is anticipated to drive the market in the region further. Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth over the estimated period due to the occurrence of mature economies.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in this market are Apple, Breville Australia, Sage Appliances, Brewista, Inc., Smarter Applications Ltd, AEG, Auroma Brewing Company and others.

By Technology Outlook

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Voice-enabled

Others

By Power Rating Outlook

1200-1800 W

1800-3000 W

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Smart Kettle Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Smart Kettle Market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries

To outline, categorize and project the Global Smart Kettle Market based on the Technology Outlook, Power-Rating, Application and Region.

To study competitive developments like technological advancement, application, and penetration of IoT within the Global Smart Kettle Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

