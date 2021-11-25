Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global smart insulin pens market is expected grow from $0.082 billion in 2020 to $0.086 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global smart insulin pens market is expected to reach $0.114 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of smart insulin pens which allows to dial the insulin dose accurately and related products. The companies manufacturing the smart insulin pens are primarily engaged in designing and manufacturing of first- and second-generation smart insulin pens which are either reusable or pre-filled for the application of delivering accurate insulin dose in Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. The revenue generated by these companies is through sales of these pens to Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers and Home care settings.

The smart insulin pens market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smart insulin pens market are Companion Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamesco Co. Ltd., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Digital Medics Pvt Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Insulet Corporation, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co. Ltd., and Bigfoot Biomedical.

The global smart insulin pens market is segmented –

1) By Type: First Generation Pens, Second Generation Pens (Bluetooth Enabled, USB Connected)

2) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Home Care Settings

3) By Usability: Prefilled, Reusable

4) By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

The smart insulin pens market report describes and explains the global smart insulin pens market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart insulin pens report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart insulin pens market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart insulin pens market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

