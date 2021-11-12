Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smart insulin pens market reached a value of nearly $85.82 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $85.82 million in 2020 to $119.4 million in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes which is expected to drive the demand for smart insulin pens. The smart insulin pens market is expected to grow from $119.4 million in 2025 to $164.25 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of smart insulin pens and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart insulin pens. Smart insulin pens are insulin delivery devices that keep track of the volume, time, and type of dosage. These devices may also perform tasks such as generating reports to be shared with healthcare professionals. The companies engaged in manufacturing smart insulin pens invest in the designing and manufacturing of first- and second-generation smart insulin pens which are either reusable or pre-filled for the application of delivering an accurate insulin dose to manage Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. The revenue generated by these companies is through sales of these pens to hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

The smart insulin pens market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smart insulin pens market are Companion Medical, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diamesco Co. Ltd.

Smart insulin pens market is segmented by type, by end user, by application, and by geography.

By Type –

The smart insulin pens market is segmented by type into

a) First Generation Pens

b) Second Generation Pens

By End User –

The smart insulin pens market is segmented by end user

a) Hospitals and Clinics

b) Ambulatory Surgical Centers

c) Home Care Settings

By Application –

The smart insulin pens market is segmented by application

a) Type 1 Diabetes

b) Type 2 Diabetes

The smart insulin pens market report describes and explains the global smart insulin pens market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart insulin pens report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart insulin pens market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart insulin pens market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

