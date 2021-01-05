Global Smart Inhalers Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027||Adherium; Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 53.56 million in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 147 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Smart Inhalers Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Market. The scope of this Smart Inhalers market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart inhalers market are

Cohero Health, Inc.;

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.;

Adherium;

Propeller Health; 3M;

GlaxoSmithKline plc;

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH;

Vectura Group plc;

Novartis AG;

AstraZeneca;

OPKO Health Inc.;

AptarGroup, Inc.;

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

and Sensirion AG Switzerland.

Market Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases and inflammatory diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in the levels of pollution worldwide which has resulted in the rise of population susceptible to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases

Market Restraints:

Increase in the cost of devices and equipments of smart inhalers; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Concerns over stealing the information and data privacy of patients which is restricting the overall adoption of smart inhalers; these factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Inhalers Market

By Product

Nebulizers

Inhalers

By Indication

Asthma

COPD

By End-Users

Research & Development

Patients

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, ResMed announced that they had agreed to acquire Propeller Health for USD 225 million. This deal will help in establishing a global organization in the smart devices for respiratory diseases market, bringing together expertise of both the companies.

In August 2018, Adherium announced the launch of “Hailie” solution for over-the-counter sales in the United States after it received 510(k) clearance from US FDA.

Points Involved in Smart Inhalers Market Report:

Smart Inhalers Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Smart Inhalers Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

