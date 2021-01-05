Global Smart Inhalers Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027||Adherium; Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 53.56 million in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 147 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart inhalers market are
- Cohero Health, Inc.;
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.;
- Adherium;
- Propeller Health; 3M;
- GlaxoSmithKline plc;
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH;
- Vectura Group plc;
- Novartis AG;
- AstraZeneca;
- OPKO Health Inc.;
- AptarGroup, Inc.;
- H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
- and Sensirion AG Switzerland.
Market Drivers:
Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases and inflammatory diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Increase in the levels of pollution worldwide which has resulted in the rise of population susceptible to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
Market Restraints:
Increase in the cost of devices and equipments of smart inhalers; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Concerns over stealing the information and data privacy of patients which is restricting the overall adoption of smart inhalers; these factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Smart Inhalers Market
By Product
- Nebulizers
- Inhalers
By Indication
- Asthma
- COPD
By End-Users
- Research & Development
- Patients
By Distribution Channel
- Online Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In December 2018, ResMed announced that they had agreed to acquire Propeller Health for USD 225 million. This deal will help in establishing a global organization in the smart devices for respiratory diseases market, bringing together expertise of both the companies.
In August 2018, Adherium announced the launch of “Hailie” solution for over-the-counter sales in the United States after it received 510(k) clearance from US FDA.
Points Involved in Smart Inhalers Market Report:
- Smart Inhalers Study Coverage
- Executive Summary
- Market Size by Application
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Production Forecasts
- Consumption Forecast
- Market Size by Manufacturers
- Production by Regions
- Consumption by Regions
- Market Size by Type
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
- Smart Inhalers Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
- Key Findings
