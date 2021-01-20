Global Smart Inhalers Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecast Growth By Top Competitors:Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Vectura Group plc

Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 53.56 million in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 147 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart inhalers market are Cohero Health, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Adherium; Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Vectura Group plc; Novartis AG; AstraZeneca; OPKO Health Inc.; AptarGroup, Inc.; H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd. and Sensirion AG Switzerland.

Market Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases and inflammatory diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in the levels of pollution worldwide which has resulted in the rise of population susceptible to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases

Market Restraints:

Increase in the cost of devices and equipments of smart inhalers; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Concerns over stealing the information and data privacy of patients which is restricting the overall adoption of smart inhalers; these factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, ResMed announced that they had agreed to acquire Propeller Health for USD 225 million. This deal will help in establishing a global organization in the smart devices for respiratory diseases market, bringing together expertise of both the companies.

In August 2018, Adherium announced the launch of “Hailie” solution for over-the-counter sales in the United States after it received 510(k) clearance from US FDA.

Segmentation: Global Smart Inhalers Market

By Product

Nebulizers

Inhalers

By Indication

Asthma

COPD

By End-Users

Research & Development

Patients

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key points in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players Strategic proposals for the new participants To describe and forecast the Smart Inhalers market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Points Involved in Smart Inhalers Market Report:

Smart Inhalers Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Smart Inhalers Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Smart Inhalers market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Inhalers Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Smart Inhalers market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Smart Inhalers across Global.

