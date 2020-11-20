Global Smart Inhalers Market 2026: Research Report by Drivers and Future Trends 2020|Adherium; Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Vectura Group plc

A large scale Smart Inhalers market report explains the key developments in the healthcare industry with respect to current scenario and the future advancements. Competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. An all-inclusive market information and data of the Smart Inhalers report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions covered in this report helps healthcare industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 53.56 million in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 147 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements in technology which has resulted in enhanced levels of product offerings.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart inhalers market are Cohero Health, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Adherium; Propeller Health; 3M; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Vectura Group plc; Novartis AG; AstraZeneca; OPKO Health Inc.; AptarGroup, Inc.; H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd. and Sensirion AG Switzerland.

Market Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases and inflammatory diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in the levels of pollution worldwide which has resulted in the rise of population susceptible to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases

Market Restraints:

Increase in the cost of devices and equipments of smart inhalers; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Concerns over stealing the information and data privacy of patients which is restricting the overall adoption of smart inhalers; these factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Inhalers Market

By Product Nebulizers Inhalers

By Indication Asthma COPD

By End-Users Research & Development Patients

By Distribution Channel Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, ResMed announced that they had agreed to acquire Propeller Health for USD 225 million. This deal will help in establishing a global organization in the smart devices for respiratory diseases market, bringing together expertise of both the companies.

In August 2018, Adherium announced the launch of “Hailie” solution for over-the-counter sales in the United States after it received 510(k) clearance from US FDA.

Potentials held by the report

Detailed overview of the market Key developments and product launches in the market Key parameters which are driving the market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

