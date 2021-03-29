Global Smart Home Automation Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.62% over the forecast period 2020-2026 expected to reach at USD 108.56 Billion by 2026

Global Smart Home Automation Market has gained the momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 14.62%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026, and expected to reach at USD 108.56 Billion by 2026. One of the major factors expected to drive the market for smart home automation over the forecast period is a increasing demand for digital features such as remote operating convenience where they have access to technologically advanced devices, particularly in developed economies. With the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT), the development of connected next-gen systems and the proliferation of smartphones and devices worldwide, the home automation market is projected to increase with a double digit growth pace.

People across the globe are going through many lifestyle changes. Through disposable income, growing preference for high and technologically advanced living standards are pushing people to increasingly adopt smarter devices. Among other things, people are rapidly buying smart TVs, tablets, lighting solutions and refrigerators to raise their living standards. These high adoption of smart devices thus boosts the growth of the global smart home automation market.

Growth drivers

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Solutions

The ability to achieve energy efficiency is one of the most important factors for increasing adoption of any electronic product or system. Contemporary home automation systems have become highly energy efficient with technical advancements combined with knowledge of the advantages of saving electricity. Which helped to fuel market growth in the recent years.

Products for smart home automation such as smart meters and smart thermostats evaluate the amount of electrical energy used by electrically driven devices in homes can be operated on a timely basis and even from remote locations. Electricity consumption is measured in billing units (kilowatt / hour), in which regular electric meter readings produce billing cycles based on the electricity consumed over a cycle. Residents can better understand the past, current, and future usage of energy using a real-time method for electricity metering. This helps them to maximize their energy consumption and therefore reduce the associated costs.

The Increasing Awareness and Rapid Adoption of Smart Home Devices

The smart home automation market is rising rapidly due to its high benefits, the frenzy of automation and the security it offers to the customers. Moreover, increasing awareness of smart home technology as a result of market players ‘initiatives to educate consumers, such as ads and videos supported by Amazon, Google etc.

Growing use of mobile phones also supports market growth in smart home automation, as it is one of the key gadgets that helps to incorporate smart home technology. Due to its high diverse applications and people’s inclination towards technology adoption, one or two smart devices are now very popular in urban homes.

Recent Development

March 2020 : Globally, Bird Home Automation has launched its latest DoorBird IP Video Intercom D1101V. DoorBird IP Video Intercom D1101V is an internet linked smart intercom network, as shown by its branding. More succinctly, the trendy gui is available in two versions, offering in-house or business entry points with two-way intercom functions. This requires integration of the smartphone, laptop and smart home systems and a dedicated indoor interface.

: Globally, Bird Home Automation has launched its latest DoorBird IP Video Intercom D1101V. DoorBird IP Video Intercom D1101V is an internet linked smart intercom network, as shown by its branding. More succinctly, the trendy gui is available in two versions, offering in-house or business entry points with two-way intercom functions. This requires integration of the smartphone, laptop and smart home systems and a dedicated indoor interface. February 2020: Huawei announced its Sound X smart speaker will soon be available in Europe. The speaker was produced in collaboration with French audio expert Devialet, and in November 2019 it went on sale in China. Now the tech giant is poised to push the limits and launch their first ever intelligent speaker outside China. Huawei also markets a range of smart speakers in his home country. The Huawei Sound X sports a rounded-off cylindrical shape and a luxurious feel with a base of fabric and a top of bright plastic.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation Component, Technology and Application with Region Key Players Samsung Electronic Co Ltd . , Schneider Electric SE , ABB Ltd. , Johnson Controls International Plc . , Siemens AG , ASSA ABLOY AB , Legrand SA , Philips Lighting N.V. (Signify) , Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Honeywell) , Crestron Electronics Inc. ,.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Wireless

Cellular

By Industry Vertical

Entertainment

Security

Lighting & Energy

HVAC

Smart Appliances

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Smart Home Automation Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Smart Home Automation Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Smart Home Automation Market based on Component, Technology and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Smart Home Automation Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

