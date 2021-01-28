Global Smart Healthcare Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2019 | Top Key Players: Cisco Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Olympus Corporation

A qualitative Smart Healthcare market research report helps businesses make out opinions and motivations perfectly and plan their schedule. This report is perfect for precision and accuracy that will help to meet business requirements at affordable rates. By using this report, strengths and weaknesses as well as threats and opportunities for the business can be known. Defining the problem and objectives, collecting and generating market data with the supporting statistics, everything is performed in a streamlined process which makes this report highly accurate. A team of highly motivated and talented market analysts work constantly to form the best Smart Healthcare marketing report.

Global smart healthcare market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38692.36 million to an estimated value of USD 81444.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of smart healthcare products at home is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart healthcare market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Olympus Corporation, SAMSUNG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BD, AirStrip Technologies, Terumo Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., eClinicalWorks, STANLEY Healthcare, Medtronic.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic diseases among population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence of Internet of Things is another factor driving the market growth

Rising R&D investment on smart healthcare products is another important factor driving market

Market Restraints

High price of the smart healthcare products is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth

High investment cost is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Mayoclinic announced that they will be launching telemedicine so that they can do some minimally invasive coronary interventions. This launch will help to improve the access to PCI in medically under-served regions. It will also provide alternative options to the hospitals to transfer for primary PCI in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)

In November 2017, U.S. Food Drug Administration announced that they have approved the Abilify MyCite the first sensor with digital ingestion tracking system. It is specially designed for the patients with schizophrenia. This new system can send signals send signals from pill’s sensor to the wearable patch. This technology will be very beneficial for the patients and prescribers

Study Highlights

Industry Chain Suppliers of Smart Healthcare market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Healthcare Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Smart Healthcare market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Smart Healthcare across Global.

Segmentation: Global Smart Healthcare Market

By Product Type

Smart Syringes

Smart Pills

Smart RFID Cabinets

Electronic Health Care

Telemedicine

Others

By Industry Vertical

Health Data Storage and Exchange

Monitoring and Treatment

Inventory Management

By End- Users

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Objective of the Report

To identify key players operating in the Smart Healthcare market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Smart Healthcare market and submarkets. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

