Global Smart Healthcare Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2028||GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Olympus Corporation, SAMSUNG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 345.59 billion by 2028

The smart healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 345.59 billion by 2028 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 10.25% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart healthcare market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Olympus Corporation, SAMSUNG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BD, AirStrip Technologies, Terumo Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., eClinicalWorks, STANLEY Healthcare, Medtronic.

Global Smart Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

The smart healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

The product type segment of the smart healthcare market is segmented into telemedicine, electronic health records, m-health, smart pills and syringes, RFID Kanban systems, smart RFID cabinets and others.

On the basis of application, the smart healthcare market is segmented into storage and inventory management, monitoring, treatment and others.

storage and inventory management, monitoring, treatment and others. The smart healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, home care settings and others.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic diseases among population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence of Internet of Things is another factor driving the market growth

Rising R&D investment on smart healthcare products is another important factor driving market

Market Restraints

High price of the smart healthcare products is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth

High investment cost is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Mayoclinic announced that they will be launching telemedicine so that they can do some minimally invasive coronary interventions. This launch will help to improve the access to PCI in medically under-served regions. It will also provide alternative options to the hospitals to transfer for primary PCI in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)

In November 2017, U.S. Food Drug Administration announced that they have approved the Abilify MyCite the first sensor with digital ingestion tracking system. It is specially designed for the patients with schizophrenia. This new system can send signals send signals from pill’s sensor to the wearable patch. This technology will be very beneficial for the patients and prescribers

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Smart Healthcare Market

8 Smart Healthcare Market, By Service

9 Smart Healthcare Market, By Deployment Type

10 Smart Healthcare Market, By Organization Size

11 Smart Healthcare Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

