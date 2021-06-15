Global Smart Grid Market Swot and Opportunities Trends Analysis Report The Smart Grid Market to grow at a CAGR 7% during the forecast period 2021-2026

Drivers include governments’ supportive policies and legislative mandates, improved grid reliability and efficient outage response, increasing awareness about carbon footprint management, and modernization of aging grid infrastructure. The smart grid software enables grid players to ensure effective management of smart grid operations, improve process efficiency, and reduce energy production costs. Hence, the software segment in the smart grid market would witness an increasing demand from utilities. The smart grid distribution management segment to grow at the highest CAGR. The smart grid distribution management helps utilities in providing consistent, safe, and proficient power by offering advanced analytics, monitoring, training, and optimization by integrating OMS, EMS, DMS, DRM, and SCADA. Key growth drivers for the smart grid distribution management software market include the growing smart grid technology market, increasing adoption of distributed renewable generation, and regulatory pressure for reducing carbon emission.

Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Smart-Grid-Market

North America is estimated to be the largest smart grid market in 2018, owing to the early adoption of smart grid projects. Developed economies of the US and Canada invest heavily in leading platforms of the smart grid market.

Key market players include General Electric (GE; US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Aclara (US), Cisco (US), OSI (US), IBM (US), Wipro (India), Honeywell (US), Oracle (US), S&C Electric Company (US), Eaton (Ireland), Kamstrup (Denmark), Trilliant Holdings (US), Globema (Poland), Tech Mahindra (India), Enel X North America (US), eSmart Systems (Norway), Tanatalus (US), EsyaSoft (India), Grid4C (US), and C3 Energy (US).

Request sample copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0464/Smart-Grid-Market

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.

WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com

Company Name: Whipsmartmi

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090