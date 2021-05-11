Global Smart Furniture Market (Impact Of COVID-19) Growth,Challenges, Opportunities, Overview With Detailed Analysis 2020-2027

The growth of the Global Smart Furniture Market is dependent on various factors and provides a better growth graph of the industry through a basic overview which portrays the actual market valuation with an expected rate of expansion during the forecast period. A complete background analysis of the Global Smart Furniture Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, key segments, and emerging trends are covered in the report

Smart Furniture includes smart home technology along with network-connected household goods like dressing tables, chairs, cabinet doors, and shelves. It aims at simplifying numerous basic problems among which charging electric device is the major problem. Due to increase in focus of consumers towards connected devices will drive the market growth.

Rise in adoption of smart furniture across workplace such as corporate offices is the prominent factor which is expected to boost the global smart furniture market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements and innovations will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, IKEA Systems had introduced robotic furniture system known as Rognan which is developed in collaboration with American Furniture Company Ori Living. It is especially designed for urban areas to maximize their small spaces, which is expected to launch first in Hang Kong and Japan in 2020. Moreover, smart furniture key manufacturers are developing smart tables which facilitate wireless charging of smartphones and mirrors displaying time, news as well as date which is expected to propel the global smart furniture market growth, over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness among people in underdeveloped nations is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global smart furniture market growth. Also, higher investment cost and relatively new concepts of smart furniture will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Furniture Market is segmented into product type such as Smart Tables, Smart Desks, Smart Tools & Benches, Smart Sofas, and Smart Chairs. Further, market is segmented into application such as Corporate Offices, and Residential.

Also, Global Smart Furniture Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Milano Smart Living, Modoola Ltd, Fonesalesman, Carlo Ratti, Tabula Sense, Herman Miller Inc., Seebo Interactive Ltd., Ikea Systems B.V., Ori Systems, Rognan, and Kamarq Holdings.

