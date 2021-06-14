Global Smart Farming Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028 Global Smart Farming Market grow at a CAGR of 12.76% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Smart faming is defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. It is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.

Smart farming market will reach at an estimated value of USD 25.02 million and grow at a CAGR of 12.76% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising pressure on food supply system owing to rapidly growing population is an essential factor driving the smart farming market.

Smart Farming market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market&utm_source=paid&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered smart farming market report are Deere & Company., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, Aglytix Inc, and 360 Yield Center. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Smart Farming Market

On the basis of agriculturetype, smart farming market is segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, fish farming, smart greenhouse, and others.

Based on software, the smart farming market is segmented into web based and cloud based.

Based on services, the smart farming market is segmented into system integration and consulting, support and maintenance, connectivity services, managed services, and professional services.

Based on solution, the smart farming market is segmented into network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition, logistics and supply chain management, smart water management, and others.

The smart farming market is also segmented on the basis of application into yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, farm labor management, financial management, feeding management, milk harvesting, breeding management, fish tracking and fleet navigation, water quality management, HVAC management and others.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market&utm_source=paid&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Country Level Analysis

The Smart Farming market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Farming market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Smart Farming Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Farming market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Farming market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Farming market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-farming-market?utm_source=paid&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Farming Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-smart-farming-market?utm_source=paid&utm_medium=SagarK&utm_campaign=SagarK

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com