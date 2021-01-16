Global Smart Farming Market Is Booming Worldwide With Strong Growth Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems,

Smart Farming market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information, about industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. This information and market insights assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Smart Farming Market key players Involved in the study are Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, , Aglytix, and 360 Yield Center.

Smart Farming Market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Smart Farming Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Huge acceptance of technology within the farming as it is more effective and efficient and utilize the resources in the best manner

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

Market Restraints:

Huge initial capital investment is a big barrier in smart farming as every farmer or person indulged into farming can’t be able to do investment at such a level.

Lack of infrastructure in Asia pacific regions whose major population is into the farming & agricultural related business

Lack of agricultural based technical knowledge & skilled farmer across the globe is one of the major restraints.

Global Smart Farming Market Segmentation:

By Offering Hardware Precision Farming Hardware Automation and Control Systems Drones/Uavs Irrigation Controller GPS/GNSS Flow and Application Control Devices Guidance and Steering Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers Displays Others Sensing and Monitoring Devices Yield Monitors Soil Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors Others Livestock Monitoring Hardware Rfid Tags and Readers Sensors Control System GPS Others Fish Farming Hardware GPS/GNSS Sensors Others Smart Greenhouse Hardware HVAC Systems Led Grow Lights Sensors Others Software Local/Web Based Cloud Based Platform as A Service (PaaS) Services System Integration and Consulting Managed Services Farm Operation Services Data Services Analytics Connectivity Services Assisted Professional Services Supply Chain Management Services\ Climate Information Services Others Assisted Professional Services

By Agriculture Type Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Fish Farm Monitoring Others

By Application Type Precision Farming Application Yield Monitoring Field Mapping Crop Scouting Weather Tracking & Forecasting Irrigation Management Inventory Management Farm Labor Management Financial Management Others Livestock Monitoring Applications Feeding Management Heat Stress Management Milk Harvesting Management Breeding Management Animal Comfort Management Behaviour Monitoring & Management Others Fish Farming Applications Fish Tracking & Fleet Navigation Feeding Management Water Quality Management Others Smart Greenhouse Applications HVAC Management Yield Monitoring Water & Fertilizer Management



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Farming Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Smart Farming market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Smart Farming Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Smart Farming

Chapter 4: Presenting Smart Farming Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Smart Farming market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Smart Farming competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Smart Farming industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Smart Farming marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Smart Farming industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Smart Farming market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Smart Farming market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Smart Farming industry.

