Global Smart Farming Market Competitive Scenario and Challenges By 2026 Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., Agco Corporation, Raven Industries

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Smart Farming report:

Few Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Smart Farming Market Are Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., Agco Corporation, Raven Industries, Gea Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems, Aerofarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht Ag, Harvest Automation, Akva Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., Dtn, Geovisual Analytics, , Aglytix, And 360 Yield Center.

Market Analysis: Smart Farming Market Report

Global Smart Farming Market Is Driven By The Huge Increase In Adoption Of Technology Within Farming Globally, Which Is Projecting A Rise In Estimated Value From Usd 7.53 Billion In 2018 To An Estimated Value Of Usd 19.75 By 2026, Registering A Cagr Of 12.81% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026.

Important years considered in the Smart Farming study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Smart Farming Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of the Smart Farming Market Report

This report consists of all the requirements for the analysis of the Smart Farming Market study. Moreover, it provides a comprehensive market estimate from secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews.

Table of Content: Smart Farming Market Report

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Market Overview Global Smart Farming Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Smart Farming Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The report seeks to track the evolution of the market growth pathways and publish a medical crisis in an exclusive section publishing an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The new analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic provides a clear assessment of the impact on the market and the expected volatility of the market during the forecast period. Various factors that can affect the general dynamics of the market during the forecast period (2020-2026), including current trends, growth opportunities, limiting factors, etc., are discussed in detail in this market research.

