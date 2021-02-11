Global Smart Factory Market to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2025

The global smart factory market was valued at USD 150.0 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 240.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of smart factory across the globe are growing use of enabling technologies in manufacturing, growing adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing sector driven by collaborative robots, evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected enterprise, along with large scale production to cater to growing population.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Based on technology, the global smart factory market is categorized into distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), enterprise resource planning (ERP), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), plant asset management (PAM), human–machine interface (HMI), and product life cycle management (PLM). In 2019, the MES segment dominated the smart factory market.

Insight by Component

On the basis of component, the smart factory market is categorized into sensors, industrial robots, machine vision systems, and industrial 3D printing. During the forecast period, the industrial robots segment is expected to be largest among all the segments. Implementation of industrial robotics are increases in smart manufacturing process to enhance the productivity, minimizing human errors, and growing volume of production. The major factors responsible for the industrial robotics market growth are dearth in skilled labor, public, private and government collaborations to mitigate the impact of current ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 across the globe. However, market for industrial 3D printing is projected to be fastest growing, over the study period. This is due to growing adoption of 3D printing technology in various processes and discrete industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, and food & beverages.

Challenges

Security remains the major cause of concern in the current computing world. This is evident from the fact that, in first half of 2019 alone, more than 100 million attacks were occurred. Armis, the cybersecurity start-up is one of the billion-dollar company, was acquired by the Insight Partners for USD 1.1 billion. Industry speakers also believe that blockchain could play an important role in achieving highest level of security.

Opportunities

– Ongoing advancements in 3d printing technology

– Lucrative opportunities for collaborative robots

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest revenue contributor in the smart factory market. This is due to the growing adoption of intelligent manufacturing & supply chain technologies across various industries in the region. The industrial sector in North America is experiencing huge demand for automated and robotic systems for conducting different operational tasks at manufacturing and warehouse units to increase production. The automobile giants such as BMW, and Audi are doing investments in the field of factory automation operations to minimize production cycles and save costs. In North America, the U.S. market is experiencing huge demand for technological advanced production systems, minimizing employee engagement and reducing labor costs.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global smart factory market include General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Emerson Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, FANUC, Yokogawa Electric, and Siemens.

