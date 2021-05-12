Global Smart Energy Market to Garner $4.10 Billion by 2027, States Allied Market Research A manager at Allied Market Research stated that the global smart energy market would show growth at the fastest rate from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in infrastructure and increase in urban population.

Allied Market Research recently published a research report on the global smart energy market. The study shows that the global smart energy market was pegged at $1.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. The research provides detailed information regarding market dynamics, top investment pockets, major segments, and competitive scenarios for new market entrants, major market players, shareholders, and investors.

Eswara Prasad, the manager, Energy and Power at Allied Market Research, said, “The global smart energy market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate owing to rise in infrastructure and increase in urban population. Moreover, the surge in waste management reforms in the emerging markets such as India and China supplement the market growth.”

The study offers comprehensive information on market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities to aid market players to devise growth strategies based on opportunities. Rise in shift toward efficient energy technologies, robust investment in smart grid technologies, and advanced metering infrastructure drive the growth of the global smart energy market. However, high capital investment and integration of complex technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, favorable government policies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the smart energy market globally. The study is instrumental for new entrants, investors, and market players to formulate business strategies concerning the current scenario and perfect the business model for the future. The Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges including production capacity and supply chain disruption. Moreover, a lack of raw materials resulted in a supply-demand gap in the global market.

The study provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global smart energy market on the basis of waste type, method, source, and region. This study is vital for market investors to recognize the largest revenue gathering segments and fastest-growing segments during the forecast period.

By waste type, the solid waste segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the e-waste segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

By method, the smart disposal segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. However, the smart collection held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market.

By region, the market Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

The major market players of the global smart energy market are analyzed in the report including Itron, General Electric, Siemens, Honeywell International, Larsen & Toubro, and ABB Group.

