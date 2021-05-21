Global Smart Electric Drive Market to 2027 Key Players and Growth Opportunities

Global Smart Electric Drive Market was valued at USD 108.55 million in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 1568.33 million by 2027 at a CAGR 33.00%.

Smart electric drive is classified into e-axle and wheel drive on the basis of applications. Smart electric drives utilize battery as a power source. Increase in concerns including zero emission, and vehicle weight reduction, is expected to grow the global smart electric drive market growth. Also, rise in government initiatives expected to driven the growth of global smart electric drive market.

Alternative materials and overall weight reduction to open new avenues in electric vehicles technology is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart electric drive market growth, Furthermore, adoption of advanced technologies in electric vehicles will have the positive impact on global smart electric drive market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for electric buses and truck in transportation industry to control accidents is expected to fuel the global smart electric drive industry. Additionally, integrated mobility solutions and ride hailing to have significant demand expected to drive the global smart electric drive market, in near future.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Electric Drive Market is segmented into component such as Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter Unit, Electric Motor, and Battery, by drive type such as Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive. Further, Global Smart Electric Drive Market is segmented into application such as Wheel Drive, and E-axle.

Also, Global Smart Electric Drive Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Infineon, Aisin Seiki, Hyundai Mobis, Hitachi, Borgwarner, Robert Bosch, Mahle, ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffler, Siemens, Continental, Magna,and GKN.

