Global Smart Electric Drive Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Solutions, Applications, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Siemens AG, Hitachi, Robert Bosch, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Smart Electric Drive market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Smart Electric Drive market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Smart Electric Drive market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Smart Electric Drive market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Siemens AG, Hitachi, Robert Bosch, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen and more – all the leading players operating in the global Smart Electric Drive market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Smart Electric Drive market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Smart Electric Drive market.

Global Smart Electric Drive Market is valued approximately USD 252.51 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A smart electric Drive is an integrated version of the conventional electric drive system. the smart electric drive uses battery as a power source and provides direct transmission in the vehicle offering smooth and safe drive on the road. The system includes a battery, electric brake booster, motor generator and power booster. Growing demand for electric vehicles drives the market for smart electric drive. As per Company sources the Smart Fortwo electric Drive sales in US increased from 544 units in 2017 to 1219 units in 2018. Further implementation of stringent government norms regarding emissions and growing awareness regarding environmental protection augments the market growth. Also, supportive initiatives from the government targeted towards higher adoption of electric vehicles such as subsidies on purchases and exchange offers on fossil fuel cars fosters the market growth. Moreover, growing electric charging infrastructure supports the market growth. As Thethe ICCT report stated a minimum of 100 thousand public and workplace chargers to be built across 100 metro areas to help the 2.6 million new EV and plug-in hybrids on the roads which will require an investment of more than USD 2.2 billion in charging infrastructure in the US. However, High cost and low mileage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing built in functionalities and higher torque generation presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Smart Electric Drive market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major market players and rising adoption of electric vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as supporting government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Electric Drive market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

Hitachi

Robert Bosch

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

HYUNDAI MOBIS

AISIN SEIKI

Magna

Schaeffler

MAHLE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Electric Bus

Truck

By Component:

Power Electronics

E-Brake Booster

Inverter

Motor

Battery

By Application:

E-Axle

Wheel Drive

By Drive:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Electric Drive Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Smart Electric Drive Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Smart Electric Drive Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Smart Electric Drive Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Smart Electric Drive Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Smart Electric Drive Market, by Drive, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Smart Electric Drive Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Smart Electric Drive Market Dynamics

3.1.Smart Electric Drive Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Smart Electric Drive Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Smart Electric Drive Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Smart Electric Drive Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Smart Electric Drive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Smart Electric Drive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. BEV

5.4.2.HEV

5.4.3.PHEV

5.4.4.Electric Bus

5.4.5.Truck

Chapter 6.Global Smart Electric Drive Market, by Component

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Smart Electric Drive Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Smart Electric Drive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Smart Electric Drive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Power Electronics

6.4.2.E-Brake Booster

6.4.3.Inverter

6.4.4.Motor

6.4.5.Battery

Chapter 7.Global Smart Electric Drive Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Smart Electric Drive Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Smart Electric Drive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Smart Electric Drive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. E-Axle

7.4.2.Wheel Drive

Chapter 8.Global Smart Electric Drive Market, by Drive

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Smart Electric Drive Market by Drive, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Smart Electric Drive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drive 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Smart Electric Drive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Front Wheel Drive

8.4.2.Rear Wheel Drive

8.4.3.All Wheel Drive

Chapter 9.Global Smart Electric Drive Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Smart Electric Drive Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Smart Electric Drive Market

9.2.1.U.S. Smart Electric Drive Market

9.2.1.1. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Drive breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Smart Electric Drive Market

9.3.Europe Smart Electric Drive Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Smart Electric Drive Market

9.3.2.Germany Smart Electric Drive Market

9.3.3.France Smart Electric Drive Market

9.3.4.Spain Smart Electric Drive Market

9.3.5.Italy Smart Electric Drive Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Smart Electric Drive Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Smart Electric Drive Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Smart Electric Drive Market

9.4.2.India Smart Electric Drive Market

9.4.3.Japan Smart Electric Drive Market

9.4.4.Australia Smart Electric Drive Market

9.4.5.South Korea Smart Electric Drive Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Electric Drive Market

9.5.Latin America Smart Electric Drive Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Smart Electric Drive Market

9.5.2.Mexico Smart Electric Drive Market

9.6.Rest of The World Smart Electric Drive Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. Siemens AG

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Hitachi

10.2.3.Robert Bosch

10.2.4.Continental

10.2.5.ZF Friedrichshafen

10.2.6.HYUNDAI MOBIS

10.2.7.AISIN SEIKI

10.2.8.Magna

10.2.9.Schaeffler

10.2.10.MAHLE

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

