Global Smart Dishwasher Market is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.40%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Dishwasher Market size is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026 from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 9.40% during the projection period. The changing lifestyle, the need for simplifying kitchen chores, and increasing disposable incomes across the globe drive the market for smart dishwashers. People in developed countries increasingly want to refurbish their homes with smart accessories, including kitchenware. The interior designers and homeowners give utmost importance to kitchen revamping or remodeling while modifying the traditional household structure and allocate substantial outlay for it. They equip the kitchen with the latest smart accessories and integrate them with their smart homes for convenience and utility. Consumer’s inclination towards technology advancements combined with changing socio-demographic dynamics has contributed significantly to the rise of modern kitchens. These factors are expected to propel the demand for smart dishwashers over the prediction period.

A smart dishwasher is one of the smart home appliances, which comes with improved features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, functional flexibility, smartphone controls, and voice panels with a virtual home-helper. Smart dishwashers are highly competent, flexible, and known to address common problems, including food particles left on utensils. They can also be integrated into a smart home design. The rising demand for kitchen appliances with features such as remote operability is likely to drive requests for smart dishwashers over the forecast period.

Drivers

Diverse, innovative technologies

Innovative technologies in the kitchen accessories that work smartly, growing spending on kitchen or home enrichment designs and remodelling the old kitchen ideas are some of the key contributing factors for the smart dishwasher market in the coming projection period. Besides, the accessibility of remote operating smart dishwasher is expected to augment the request side of the market.

The growing significance of kitchen renovation

The kitchen revamping has received a lot of attention of interior designers and homemakers in recent times. And, it becomes a crucial matter for the development of the smart dishwasher’s market. Changing preferences and lifestyles of customers due to rapid urbanization require a kitchen revamp or remodelling. A modular kitchen with smart accessories is the latest development in the home renovation or structure, inducing market for smart dishwasher.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co., LTD., Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Panasonic Corporation, Arçelik A.Ş., SMEG S.p.A and other players.

Recent Developments

In June 2018, Whirlpool Corporation, a USA based company, manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances in the country, acquired Elica PB India Private Limited for USD 25 million in an all-cash deal

In 2020, Whirlpool has introduced Whirpool WFC3C24PUK dishwasher with the Company’s 6th Sense Technology that uses sensors to detect how dirty the plates are and change the settings accordingly.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channels and By Region. Key Players Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co., LTD., Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Panasonic Corporation, Arçelik A.Ş., SMEG S.p.A and others.

By Product

Free-Standing Dishwasher

Built-in Dishwasher

By Application

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Smart Dishwasher Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Smart Dishwasher Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Smart Dishwasher Market based on the Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

To examine competitive developments in product features, distribution channel and diverse applicatiion within the Global Smart Dishwasher Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

