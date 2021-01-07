Global Smart Diapers Market : Technological Innovations and Analysis Till 2030

The report “Global Smart Diapers Market, By End User (Babies and Adults) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global smart diapers market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global smart diapers market is driven by rising adoption of smart technology across the globe. In addition, increase in number of female workers, nuclear families, and aging population are creating a positive impact on the growth of the global smart diapers market. Moreover, adoption of smart diapers in healthcare institutions, clinics, and old age homes is also fuelling growth of the global market. Nevertheless, expansion of smart diapers through online portals will help in expanding the geographical presence worldwide which indirectly creates growth opportunities for the global market.

In November 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. launched smart diapers service to help clients develop smart diapers networks without incurring the costs of creating their own platform.

In May 2017, ElderSens, a leading startup Company has launched its DiaperSens Network. DiaperSens Network consists of wearable sensors outside the patients’ diaper which helps to sends SMS text alerts to the assisted living staff to change diapers when necessary.

The global smart diapers market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of end-user, and region.

By end-use, the global smart diapers market is categorized into babies and adults.

By region, North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue, owing to presence of large number of nuclear families and preference for advanced technology in terms of health. Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growing market due to the start-ups that are coming up with new technologies applicable in sensors, thereby boosting the global market in the region. Growing population and nuclear families in the region are also the major driver’s growth of the global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Smart Diapers Market”, By End User (Babies and Adults) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global smart diapers market includes Alphabet’s Verily, ElderSens, Pixie Scientific, SINOPULSAR, Monit Corp., Opro9, Simativa (Australia), Abena Nova, Indiegogo, and Smartipants.