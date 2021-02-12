Global Smart Cities Market Expected to Reach US$ 3,180,358.5 Million by 2024

Leveraging the benefit of public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a collaborative growth solution for smart cities is also one of the key trends the global market is witnessing. As per newly growing smart cities in the Asia-Pacific region, usage of technology is dramatically improving the living standard of citizens and reducing the overall cost of living. Improvement in operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, eco-friendly infrastructure, smart technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) is also taking place. However, better design and operate the future smart cities, governments are focusing on healthy PPP models.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Smart Cities Market was valued at US$ 824,774.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 3,180,358.5 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Greater involvement of the corporates and growing public-private partnerships are some of the major trends observed in this market. In the past decade, the electric vehicle (EV) concept has gained popularity for smart and sustainable development of urban as well as non-urban grounds due to several reasons, which is further firming the growth of this market.

Smart Cities Market: Scope of the Report

The global Smart Cities market is segmented based on Components, and Application. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Hardware was the largest segment in the global craft beer market in 2017 and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2024. On the application basis, the market is segmented into Smart Governance, Smart Infrastructure, Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, Smart Security & Threats, Smart Utility, Smart Building, Smart Transportation, and Others. Smart Governance accounted for the largest segment in the global Smart Cities market in 2017.

Based on region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe was the largest region in the global Smart Cities market in 2017 and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of 19.9% during 2018-2024.

Smart Cities Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research states that the global smart cities market is highly competitive, with players developing new smart city applications and offering them through the quick go-to-market strategy for higher market penetration. Some of the major companies operating in this industry include IBM Corporation, The ADT Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, AT&T Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, and Xerox Corporation. In the recent past, partnerships have been the major recent activities in the smart cities industry.

For instance, in February 2018, Cisco and AT&T have announced a partnership for smart cities, with the networking giant to integrate its Cisco Kinetic for Cities platform into various AT&T smart cities solutions, including the smart cities operations center (SCOC). The small players prevailing in this industry are focusing especially on technological improvements, and integrated and joint innovation practices to build an entirely new ecosystem for new upcoming smart cities. This would further strengthen small and medium players’ position and market presence, globally.

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Cities market

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

Smart Governance

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Education

Smart Healthcare

Smart Security & Threats

Smart Utility

Smart Building

Smart Transportation

Others

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Smart Cities market concerning the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle-East

