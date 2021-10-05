Global Smart Buildings Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market reached a value of nearly $36.42 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $36.42 billion in 2020 to $59.30 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 and reach $87.25 billion in 2030.

The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market consists of sales of smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) which are involved in the construction of nonresidential smart buildings and related services. Smart buildings have automated processes and increase the operational efficiency of non-residential buildings, including those used for commercial and industrial purposes.

The smart buildings market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smart buildings market are China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., VINCI, Bechtel Corporation, Skanska AB, Turner Construction Company

The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) Market is segmented by automation type, by application and by geography.

Segmentation by Automation Type

The report provides the following market segmentation by type.

The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market is segmented by automation type into

a) Intelligent Security System

b) Building Energy Management System

c) Infrastructure Management System

d) Network Management System

Segmentation by Application

The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market is segmented by application into

a) Government

b) Airports

c) Hospitals

d) Manufacturing Establishments

e) Other

The smart buildings market report describes and explains the global smart buildings market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart buildings market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart buildings market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart buildings market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Smart Buildings Market Market Characteristics Smart Buildings Market Market Product Analysis Smart Buildings Market Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Smart Buildings Market Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

