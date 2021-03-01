Global Smart buildings Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Investments, Developments, Challenges & Opportunities – Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, International Business Machines (Ibm), Igor

“

Competitive Research Report on Smart buildings Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Smart buildings market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Smart buildings market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Smart buildings market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Smart buildings market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, International Business Machines (Ibm), Igor and more – all the leading players operating in the global Smart buildings market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Smart buildings Market is valued approximately USD 59.82billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart buildings contain a control system that controls building operations such as heating, lighting, ventilation, air conditioning and other systems by using censors and microchips. It provides advanced building technology such as temperature control, fire safety, automation, telecommunication etc.Smart buildings architecture also helps in lowering operational costs by tenant management as well as building performance management. Due to the rising need for energy efficiency, standards, and regulations of the industry and growth in the market for smart cities will drive the growth of the smart buildings market. It also helps saving energy consumption. Smart technologies, such as occupancy sensors, smart thermostats and lighting controls help reduce energy usage in unoccupied offices, conference rooms, and other spaces. Smart technologies can save an estimated 8-18 percent of overall energy usage in sub-sectors, including offices, small chains and independent retail stores, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AMCEE).. However, high initial investment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the introduction of 5G technologywill enhance new and powerful intelligent building capabilities contributing to the growth in smart buildings market.

The regional analysis of global Smart buildings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.North Americais the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing projects on smart buildings and Internet Of Things(IoT). Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising government initiatives for smart cities developing project would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart buildings market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

International Business Machines (IBM)

Igor

Intel

Johnson Controls

KMC Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type:

Building Energy Management System

Physical Security System

Building Communication Systems

Plumbing And Water Management System

Parking Management Systems

Elevators And Escalators Management System

By Application:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Hospitality

Airports

Institutional

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart buildings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Buildings Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Buildings Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Buildings Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Buildings Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Buildings Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Buildings Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Buildings Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Buildings Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Buildings Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Buildings Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Smart Buildings Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Building Energy Management System

5.4.2. Physical Security System

5.4.3. Building Communication Systems

5.4.4. Plumbing And Water Management System

5.4.5. Parking Management Systems

5.4.6. Elevators And Escalators Management System

Chapter 6. Global Smart Buildings Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Buildings Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Buildings Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. Smart Buildings Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Residential Buildings

6.4.2. Commercial Buildings

6.4.3. Hospitality

6.4.4. Airports

6.4.5. Institutional

6.4.6. Industrial

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Smart Buildings Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Smart Buildings Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Smart Buildings Market

7.2.1. U.S. Smart Buildings Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Smart Buildings Market

7.3. Europe Smart Buildings Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Smart Buildings Market

7.3.2. Germany Smart Buildings Market

7.3.3. France Smart Buildings Market

7.3.4. Spain Smart Buildings Market

7.3.5. Italy Smart Buildings Market

7.3.6. Rest Of Europe Smart Buildings Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Buildings Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Smart Buildings Market

7.4.2. India Smart Buildings Market

7.4.3. Japan Smart Buildings Market

7.4.4. Australia Smart Buildings Market

7.4.5. South Korea Smart Buildings Market

7.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Smart Buildings Market

7.5. Latin America Smart Buildings Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Smart Buildings Market

7.5.2. Mexico Smart Buildings Market

7.6. Rest Of The World Smart Buildings Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Hitachi

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Honeywell

8.2.3. Huawei

8.2.4. International Business Machines (Ibm)

8.2.5. Igor

8.2.6. Intel

8.2.7. Johnson Controls

8.2.8. Kmc Controls

8.2.9. Legrand

8.2.10. Schneider Electric

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

