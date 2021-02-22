Global Smart Building Market Analysis by Growth, segmentation, performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2027

Smart Building market is segmented in product, application, end-user, and region, which is being incorporated by the top players and brands that are dominating the market by their moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations, and according to the calculation of historic year 2016 and base year 2017 shows that they are moving in the right direction. This Smart Building report explains the markets definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are, while explaining the drivers and restraints are for the Smart Building market which is determined using SWOT analysis.

Smart Building Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Smart Building Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Smart Building market are Logicladder, Spacewell International, PTC, Avnet Inc., Softdel, Wirepath Home Systems LLC, HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED among other

Smart building market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.59% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart building market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Smart Building Market: Scope of the Report

‘Global Smart Building Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Building Infrastructure Management (BIM), Security and Emergency Management, Energy Management, Network Management and Workforce Management), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment and Support and Maintenance), Building Type (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The 2020 Annual Smart Building Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Smart Building market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more 10+ profiles of top Smart Building producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends



Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Smart Building Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the Smart Building Market?

• Which factors are influencing the Smart Building Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the Smart Building Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Smart Building Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Smart Building Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

Smart Building Market: Competitive Landscape

Smart building market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to smart building market. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Cisco System Inc., Siemens, IBM, Schneider Electric, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ABB, L&T Technology Services Ltd., 75F, Telit, Pointgrab Inc.,

Table of Content: Smart Building market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Building Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Building Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Smart Building Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Smart Building Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Smart Building economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Smart Building application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Smart Building market opportunity? How Smart Building Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Global Smart Building Market Scope and Market Size

Smart building market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, service and building type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on component, smart building market is segmented into solutions and services. Based on solution, smart building market is segmented into building infrastructure management (BIM), security and emergency management, energy management, network management and workforce management. Building infrastructure is sub-segmented into parking management system, smart water management system and elevators and escalators management system. Security and emergency management is sub-segmented into access control system, video surveillance system and safety system. Energy management is sub-segmented into HVAC control system and lighting system.

Based on service, smart building market is segmented into consulting, integration and deployment and support and maintenance

Based on building type, smart building market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Commercial is sub-segmented into office buildings, retail and public assembly buildings, hospital and healthcare facilities, airports and railway stations and others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Smart Building market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Smart Building market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Smart Building market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Smart Building market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

