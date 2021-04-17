Global Smart Building Automation Systems Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Smart Building Automation Systems, which studied Smart Building Automation Systems industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Smart Building Automation Systems market include:
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Honeywell International Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Type Outline:
Lighting Control Systems
HVAC Control Systems
Security & Access Control Systems
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Smart Building Automation Systems Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Smart Building Automation Systems Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Smart Building Automation Systems Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Smart Building Automation Systems Market in Major Countries
7 North America Smart Building Automation Systems Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Smart Building Automation Systems Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Smart Building Automation Systems Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Smart Building Automation Systems Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Audience:
-Smart Building Automation Systems manufacturers
-Smart Building Automation Systems traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Smart Building Automation Systems industry associations
-Product managers, Smart Building Automation Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Smart Building Automation Systems Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market?
