Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Overview, Key Players Analysis, Segmentations, Applications Report to 2020-2027

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3%.

Smart Baby monitors are utilized to keep watch on baby, and connect directly with child via video whenever possible. Smart baby monitors provide information to parent, and keep update of baby’s movements in their absence. Also, baby monitor is able to transfer sound from baby’s room to their parents. Baby monitor includes audio and video managers to keep watch on kids and babies. Growing penetration of smartphones will support the global smart baby monitor market growth, over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Smart-Baby-Monitor-Market/request-sample

Increase in dual working families and rise in number of working women are the key driving factor which are expected to boost the global smart baby monitor market growth. The global smart baby monitor is significantly growing due to development of the global electronic industry increase in digitalization. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and increase in demand for smart wireless baby monitors in the market will fuel the global smart baby monitor market growth. Also, rise in awareness regarding child safety is act as key driving factor for global baby monitor market growth. Also, increase in birth rate in several countries like U.K, Russia, and Spain is expected to grow the global smart baby market growth during this forecast period.

However, high cost of cameras is the restraining factor which expected to hamper the global baby monitor market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Motorola, Inc, Dorel Industries Inc, iBaby Labs, Inc., Summer Infant, Inc., VTech, Angelcare Monitor Inc., Safety 1st, and Samsung Electronics Co.

Inquire To Know More About This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Smart-Baby-Monitor-Market/inquire-before-buying

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Audio

Video

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount On This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Smart-Baby-Monitor-Market/ask-for-discount

Read More Report

Global Inertial Navigation System Market to 2027

Global Automotive Intelligence Glass Market to 2027

Global Medical Telemetry Market to 2027

Global Media Processing Solutions Market to 2027

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

Global Ultrasound Devices Market to 2027

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com