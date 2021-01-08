Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Analysis: Leading Industry Players, Recent trends, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast To 2028
Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Research: Global Status & Forecast by Geography, Type & Application (2020-2028):
Summary:
The newly published report on Smart Agriculture Tools Market is designed to benefit several industry people including the governments, commercials, manufacturers, residential & industrial consumers and other stakeholders to diversify their Smart Agriculture Tools market-centric strategies in proportion to the estimated and enduring trends in the industry besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key Companies
Granular Inc.
Trimble Navigation
AgJunction LLC
SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
Agribotix LLC
Raven Industries.
SST Software
LeBio
Dirt Road Data, Inc.
AgriSight, Inc.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Product Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Market by Application
Automated Machinery Guidance Control
Obstacle Detection
Tractor Collision
Machinery Safety and Monitoring
Variable Rate Technology
Premises Surveillance
Others
COVID-19 Impact on the Global Smart Agriculture Market
Smart agriculture market is expected to witness a marginal dip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the movement restriction and lockdowns has resulted in the disruptions in the supply chain, However the use of remote monitoring technology and farm management software tools could lead to higher adoption during post COVID-19 period. COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain of different vertical of smart agriculture market, which included precision farming, livestock monitoring, aquaculture , greenhouse, and forestry. The companies are exploring new opportunities to interact with growers and farmers by leveraging advanced technologies.
Table of Content:
Smart Agriculture Tools Market Research Report
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.
Chapter 6: Development Trend of Smart Agriculture Tools market
Continue for TOC………
