Global Small Drones Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth Factors, Demands, Solutions & Opportunities – Northrop Grumman, Dji, Textron, Aerovironment, Parrot Drones Sas

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Small Drones market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Small Drones market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Small Drones market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Small Drones market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dji, Textron Inc., Aerovironment Inc., Parrot Drones Sas and more – all the leading players operating in the global Small Drones market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Small Drones Market is valued approximately USD 46.83 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.04 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Small Drones are formally called as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), they are flying robots which are controlled by remote or in-built software along with the GPS and required sensors. The Small Drones were earlier manufactured particularly for the military operations but now they are also being used by the civil organizations for search and rescue operations, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring and firefighting, photography, videography, agriculture and even delivery services. . Further, increasing investments in technological upgradation, integration of artificial intelligence & deep learning, several business verticals & commercial applications, increasing spy missions, growth in populations in developing nations has increased the applications of small drones and increasing use in agricultural sector has led the adoption of Small Drones across the forecast period. For Instance: in May 2020, Parrot Drones announced that it will provide support to Human Rights Watch to investigate human rights violations around the world by providing its ANAFI drones. However, lack of skilled pilots, high manufacturing & maintenance costs due to complex software, and use of various sensors increases the cost price which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Alsothe developing logistics & manufacturing infrastructure, proper regulations the adoption & demand for Small Drones is likely to create an opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Small Drones Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing border & maritime surveillance coupled with the well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as improving regulations, increasing demand for artificial intelligence, spy missions, surveillance activities, disturbing climate situations, prevention from disaster management and improving manufacturing infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Small Drones Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

DJI

Textron Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Parrot Drones SAS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Elbit Systems, Ltd.

3D Robotics Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

The Boeing Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

Hybrid/Transitional

By Application:

Military

Civil & Commercial

Homeland Security

Consumer

Maximum Takeoff Weight MTOW

<5 kg

5–25 kg

25–150 kg

By Payload:

Camera

CBRN Sensors

Electronic Intelligence Payload

Radar

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Small Drones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Small Drones Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Small Drones Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Small Drones Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4. Small Drones Market, By Maximum Takeoff Weight Mtow, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.5. Small Drones Market, By Payload, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Small Drones Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Small Drones Market Dynamics

3.1. Small Drones Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Small Drones Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Small Drones Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Small Drones Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Small Drones Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Small Drones Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fixed-Wing

5.4.2. Rotary-Wing

5.4.3. Hybrid/Transitional

Chapter 6. Global Small Drones Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Small Drones Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Small Drones Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. Small Drones Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Military

6.4.2. Civil & Commercial

6.4.3. Homeland Security

6.4.4. Consumer

Chapter 7. Global Small Drones Market, By Maximum Takeoff Weight Mtow

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Small Drones Market By Maximum Takeoff Weight Mtow, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Small Drones Market Estimates & Forecasts By Maximum Takeoff Weight Mtow 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

7.4. Small Drones Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. <5 Kg

7.4.2. 5–25 Kg

7.4.3. 25–150 Kg

Chapter 8. Global Small Drones Market, By Payload

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Small Drones Market By Payload, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Small Drones Market Estimates & Forecasts By Payload 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

8.4. Small Drones Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Camera

8.4.2. Cbrn Sensors

8.4.3. Electronic Intelligence Payload

8.4.4. Radar

Chapter 9. Global Small Drones Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Small Drones Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Small Drones Market

9.2.1. U.S. Small Drones Market

9.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Maximum Takeoff Weight Mtow Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Payload Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Small Drones Market

9.3. Europe Small Drones Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Small Drones Market

9.3.2. Germany Small Drones Market

9.3.3. France Small Drones Market

9.3.4. Spain Small Drones Market

9.3.5. Italy Small Drones Market

9.3.6. Rest Of Europe Small Drones Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Small Drones Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Small Drones Market

9.4.2. India Small Drones Market

9.4.3. Japan Small Drones Market

9.4.4. Australia Small Drones Market

9.4.5. South Korea Small Drones Market

9.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Small Drones Market

9.5. Latin America Small Drones Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Small Drones Market

9.5.2. Mexico Small Drones Market

9.6. Rest Of The World Small Drones Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Dji

10.2.3. Textron Inc.

10.2.4. Aero Vironment Inc.

10.2.5. Parrot Drones Sas

10.2.6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.2.7. Elbit Systems, Ltd.

10.2.8. 3d Robotics Inc.

10.2.9. Bae Systems, Inc.

10.2.10. The Boeing Company

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

