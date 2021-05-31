Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market 2021 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028

Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market By Modality (Optical Imaging Systems, Nuclear Imaging, Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Micro-Ultrasound, Micro-CT, Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems, Photoacoustic Imaging Systems) By Application (Monitoring Drug treatment response, Bio distribution Studies, Cancer cell Detection, Biomarkers, Longitudinal Studies, Epigenetics) By Reagents (Optical Imaging Reagents, MRI Contrast Agents, Ultrasound Contrast Agents, Nuclear Imaging reagents and CT contrast agents), By Geography (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2016. The main reason for the growth of global small animal imaging market is the excess usage of multimodal imaging instruments and rise in the R&D expenditures and pharmaceutical industries.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inflammatory disease drug delivery market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global small animal (In-vivo) imaging market are Aspect Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Li-COR Biosciences, Life Technologies Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, MiLabs B.V., Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens AG, Genovis Ab, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies Corporation, Targeson, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Scanco Medical Ag, MR Solutions Ltd., Bioscan, Inc.,Spectral Instruments Imaging, Sofie Biosciences, Inc.,Trifoil Imaging, and others.

Market Definition: Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market

In vivo imaging of small animals (mice) is increasing day by day for the development of drugs mainly in the therapeutic area of oncology/cancer. Its main application is monitoring treatment response for the indications. Imaging systems which are mostly used for detection are MRI, optical imaging system and positron emission tomography (PET).

Market Drivers

Increasing use of imaging technological advancements in molecular imaging, rapid demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques and growth in research funding for various development done by private as well as public organizations

Certain factors in molecular imaging shows rapid development in many areas such as chemistry, computer, engineering, medicine and molecular biology

Increasing growth of pharmaceutical companies and research organizations

Market Restraint

Inadequate number of skilled researchers and the bitter condition of the infrastructure

Unavailability of research facilities such as advanced instruments or high grade devices

Rigid healthcare expenditures in various countries

Segmentation: Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market

By Modality

Optical Imaging Systems Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems (Optical + X-Ray)/(Optical + CT) Systems

Nuclear Imaging Micro-Positron Emission Tomography (Micro-PET) Standalone Pet Systems Pet/CT Systems Pet/MRI Systems Micro-Single Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (Micro-SPECT) Standalone Spect Systems Spect/CT Systems Spect/MRI Systems Trimodality (Spect/Pet/CT) Systems

Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Micro-Ultrasound

Micro-CT

Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems

Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

By Application

Monitoring Drug treatment response

Bio distribution Studies

Cancer cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

By Reagents

Optical Imaging Reagents Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents Luciferins Proluciferins Coelenterazine Other Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents Fluorescent Imaging Reagents Green Fluorescent Proteins Red Fluorescent Proteins Infrared Dyes Other Fluorescent Imaging Reagents

MRI Contrast Agents Gadolinium-Based Small Animal Contrast Agents Iron-Based Small Animal Contrast Agents Manganese-Based Small Animal Contrast Agents



Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Nuclear Imaging reagents Pet Tracers Fluorine-18-Based Small Animal Pet Tracers Carbon-11-Based Small Animal Pet Tracers Copper-64-Based Small Animal Pet Tracers Other Pet Tracers Spect Probes Technetium-99m-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Iodine-131-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Gallium-67-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Thallium-201-Based Small Animal Spect Probes Other Spect Probes



CT contrast agents Iodine-Based Small Animal CT Contrast Agents Barium-Based Small Animal CT Contrast Agents Gold Nanoparticles Gastrografin-Based Small Animal CT Contrast Agents



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, The Department of Bioengineering, situated in UT Dallas announced that it would add a MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system for the medical imaging solutions. By combining fluorescent and bioluminescent imaging with a very high resolution CT, this latest in-vivo imaging system would empower the functional treatment imaging of diseases all over the body of a small animal while providing critical tissue characterization information at the same time. This Hybrid OI/CT system empowers to locate cancer deep into the tissue and at the very same time, it can offer distinctive microvascular features such as blood supply and to determine whether tumors are prone to develop and divide. By this innovative technology it will help the department in research as well as it will help in the growth of the market.

In September 2017, Aspect Imaging, which is one of the market companies in development and design of compact magnetic resonance systems for industrial applications, preclinical and medical confirmed that Quantum analytics would be the lone and only U.S. supplier for Aspect Imaging’s Industrial product portfolio. By having only one supplier in the market, it will boost up the company having the original products.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Global Small Animal (In-vivo) Imaging Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

