Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Size, Share, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report To 2027||Players-Fitbit, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Oura.; ResMed.; Sleep Shepherd LLC.; Sleepace.; Withings; Xiaomi

Sleep tech devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 30,116.1 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the sleep tech devices market report are Apple Inc.; Casper Sleep Inc.; LIVLAB; Dreem; Eight Sleep; Emfit Ltd; Fitbit, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Oura.; ResMed.; Sleep Shepherd LLC.; Sleepace.; Withings; Xiaomi; Nokia; Apollo Neuroscience, Inc.; BD; BMC Medical Co., Ltd.; Cadwell Industries Inc.; Braebon Medical Corporation; among other domestic and global players.

Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Sleep tech devices market is segmented on the basis of product, gender, application, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the sleep tech devices market is segmented into wearables, and non-wearables. Wearables have been further segmented into smart watches and bands. Non-wearables have been further segmented into sleep monitors, and beds.

On the basis of gender, the sleep tech devices market is segmented into male, and female. Male segment has been further segmented into <18, 18-36, 37-55, and >55. Female segment has been further segmented into <18, 18-36, 37-55, and >55.

Based on application, the sleep tech devices market is segmented into insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, and narcolepsy.

Sleep tech devices market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into specialty clinics, direct-to-consumer, and hospitals.

