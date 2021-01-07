Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Witness Tremendous Growth in Forecasted Period 2020-2028

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research Report 2020-2028:

The market for sleep apnea devices is expected to grow from USD xx billion in 2020 to USD xx billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of xxx% during the forecast period. Growth in the sleep apnea devices market can be attributed to factors such the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, technological advancements in sleep apnea devices, considerable venture capital funding, and the increasing number of companies venturing into sleep apnea and oral appliances markets.

Sleep apnea is an acute sleep disorder, in which person’s breathing is interrupted during sleep. Untreated sleep apnea can cause chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, obesity and neurological conditions. Hence, increasing prevalence of sleep disorders across the globe will significantly drive sleep apnea devices industry growth over the projected timeframe. For instance, according to the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project, in 2014, nearly 25 million adults in the U.S. were affected by sleep apnea and other sleeping disorders. The aforementioned factors will augment the global market growth.

Key Players:

Curative Medical Inc.; Philips Respironics; ResMed; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare; Cadwell Laboratories; and Invacare Corporation

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Type:

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

End Users:

Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

Sleep Apnea Devices Industry Background

Sleep apnea was discovered in the year 1965. It occurs when the upper airway becomes blocked repeatedly during sleep. Previously, the only effective therapy for obstructive sleep apnea was tracheostomy that bypasses the upper airway obstruction. Launch of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy in 1981, was a major discovery in the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing technological developments in the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices will further augment industry growth. Latest treatments for OSA includes Hypoglossal nerve stimulation, Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) among few others. Additionally, the industry is highly competitive due to the presence of established players such as Becton Dickinson, GE Healthcare, Invacare Corporation and Philips Respironics among few others. Growing investment in R&D activities to launch novel products is the major focus of companies, thus offering robust market growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

