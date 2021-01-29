Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research Reveals Enhanced Growth During The Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 | Top Companies-Aeroflow, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd., APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd

In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence. Sleep Apnea Devices market report contains right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods chosen is also included in the report.

Sleep apnea devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.39 % in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing consciousness of the untreated sleep apnea’s negative side effects drives the sleep apnea devices market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global sleep apnea devices market are 3B Medical, Inc., Aeroflow, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd., APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. , Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Invacare Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Mylan N.V., Pacific Medico Co.Ltd., PMD Device Solutions Ltd., ResMed., Sleepnet Corporation., CPAP TotalCare Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Somnetics International, Inc., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG and others.

In March 2019, Itamar Medical Ltd. declared the release of WatchPAT 300, the next-generation personal sleep apnea screening WatchPAT scheme. WatchPAT 300 involves several developments aimed at enhancing the knowledge of both WatchPAT nurses and providing physicians with a reliable and cost-effective technique for fast, scalable and efficient sleep apnea treatment. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In January 2017, Oventus released a new version of O2Vent T, the first and only FDA approved sleep disorder instrument that offers assistance for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) through a distinctive, distinct airway that prevents various obstacle locations, such as the nose, soft palate, and tongue. This distinct structure mainly serves as a second nose for nurses and can be a more convenient alternative for millions of people suffering from undiagnosed OSA than other techniques on the industry.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Sleep apnea devices market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, assessment and therapies. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices. Therapeutic devices have been further segmented into positive airway pressure devices, facial interfaces, accessories, oral appliances, adaptive servo-ventilators and other therapeutic devices. Positive airway pressure devices have been further sub segmented into automatic positive airway pressure devices, continuous positive airway pressure devices, bilevel positive airway pressure devices. Facial interfaces have been further sub segmented into masks and cushions. Masks have been further bifurcated into full-face masks, nasal pillow masks and nasal masks. Oral appliances have been further sub segmented into mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices. Diagnostic devices have been segmented into polysomnography devices, home sleep testing devices, oximeters, actigraphy systems and sleep screening devices. Polysomnography devices have been further segmented into ambulatory PSG devices and clinical PSG devices. Oximeters have been further segmented into fingertip oximeters, handheld oximeters, wrist-worn oximeters and tabletop oximeters.

Based on end–user, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home care settings/individuals.

Based on assesment, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into epidemiological assessment, prescription pattern assessment and adherence assessment.

The sleep apnea devices market is also segmented on the basis of therapies into expiratory positive airway pressure, hypoglossal nerve stimulation, oral pressure therapy and positional therapy.