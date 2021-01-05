Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Restraints to 2027||Aeroflow, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd., APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance

The Sleep Apnea Devices market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Sleep Apnea Devices market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.
Sleep apnea devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.39 % in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing consciousness of the untreated sleep apnea’s negative side effects drives the sleep apnea devices market.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global sleep apnea devices market are 3B Medical, Inc., Aeroflow, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd., APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. , Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Invacare Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Mylan N.V., Pacific Medico Co.Ltd., PMD Device Solutions Ltd., ResMed., Sleepnet Corporation., CPAP TotalCare Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Somnetics International, Inc., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG and others.
Key points for analysis
- To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Sleep Apnea Devices market.
- Key developments in the market
- Market volume
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, Itamar Medical Ltd. declared the release of WatchPAT 300, the next-generation personal sleep apnea screening WatchPAT scheme. WatchPAT 300 involves several developments aimed at enhancing the knowledge of both WatchPAT nurses and providing physicians with a reliable and cost-effective technique for fast, scalable and efficient sleep apnea treatment. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.
In January 2017, Oventus released a new version of O2Vent T, the first and only FDA approved sleep disorder instrument that offers assistance for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) through a distinctive, distinct airway that prevents various obstacle locations, such as the nose, soft palate, and tongue. This distinct structure mainly serves as a second nose for nurses and can be a more convenient alternative for millions of people suffering from undiagnosed OSA than other techniques on the industry.
Market Drivers
Large population of patients who have not been diagnosed with apnea is contributing to the growth of the market
The increasing consciousness of the untreated sleep apnea’s negative side effects is boosting the growth of the market
Technological innovations in devices for sleep apnea is propelling the growth of the market
A growing number of businesses entering the market for sleep apnea and oral equipment is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints
Heavy CPAP machines cost is restricting the growth of the market
Complicated reference paths and periods of time of waiting is hindering the growth of the market
Side-effects associated with the use of sleep apnea devices is hampering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market
Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Assessment
Epidemiological Assessment
Prescription Pattern Assessment
Adherence Assessment
Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Therapies
Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure
Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
Oral Pressure Therapy
Positional Therapy
Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Type
Therapeutic Devices
Positive Airway Pressure Devices
Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices
Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices
Facial Interfaces
Masks
Full-Face Masks
Nasal Pillow Masks
Nasal Masks
Cushions
Accessories
Oral Appliances
Mandibular Advancement Devices
Tongue-Retaining Devices
Adaptive Servo-Ventilators
Other Therapeutic Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Polysomnography Devices
Ambulatory PSG Devices
Clinical PSG Devices
Home Sleep Testing Devices
Oximeters
Fingertip Oximeters
Handheld Oximeters
Wrist-Worn Oximeters
Tabletop Oximeters
Actigraphy Systems
Sleep Screening Devices
Sleep Apnea Devices Market By End User
Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals
Home Care Settings/Individuals
Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Potentials held by the report
- Detailed overview of the market
- Key developments and product launches in the market
- Key parameters which are driving the market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
