Global Skincare Product Market Expected to Reach USD 184492 Million by 2025

Skin is constantly growing and changing, so we have to remain vigilant in caring for it. Skincare is a booming industry, as everyone wants flawless, beautiful, and glowing skin. Glowing skin is a result of proper skincare. It means we can wear less makeup and let our skin shine through. Proper skincare is important because our skin is the largest barrier against infection that we have. Keeping our skin healthy and moist helps keep this barrier strong. Now more than ever, consumers are becoming quite conscious of what they put in, and on, their bodies to stay healthy. Skincare products are known to rejuvenate the skin cells, enhance complexion, prevent aging & wrinkles, and provide sun protection from harmful UV rays.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global skincare product market was valued at USD 130728 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of over 4.58 % from 2018 to 2025, reaching USD 184492 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Europe was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global skincare product market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of over 6.39%.

Global Skincare Product Market: Scope of the Report

Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into Face creams & Body lotion. Based on the type of Face creams, the market is further divided into Anti-aging products, Skin-Whitening products, Anti-acne products, Sunscreen lotions & some other products. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets & Specialty stores, online channels, and other available channels. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global skincare product market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global skincare product market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, and financial highlights.

Global Skincare Product Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

The demand for the global skincare market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period. Skincare products are witnessing tremendous growth due to factors as availability of products online, new formulations, rise in demand among both male and female consumers, development of organic skincare solutions, and anti-aging & multi-benefit personal care offerings. Global Skin Care Product Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.58% & 4.01% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018-2025

The face cream market has been the largest revenue contributor to the global skincare product market as compared to other products. Anti-aging cream is the major demand generator for the face cream segment and expected to grow at the CAGR of over 4.64% by value and at the CAGR of 4.31% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025

The global skincare product market from various distribution channels is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% throughout 2018-2025. Supermarkets also constitute 2% of the total global skincare market 2017

North America Skincare product market is highly dominated by technology-driven products and is expected to propel at a CAGR over 3.89% by value and at a CAGR over 2.60% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025

