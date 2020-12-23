Global Skin Graft Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027: DBMR Updates

The Global Skin Graft Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. This Global Skin Graft Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Skin graft market is expected to witness market expansion in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 at a potential rate of 9.47% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Innovations and further advancements in terms of skin grafting methods are expected to act as a significant factor for market attaining this growth rate.

The major players covered in the report are Smith & Nephew Plc, MiMedx, Tissue Regenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Zimmer Biomet, NOUVAG AG, De Soutter Medical, Mallinckrodt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AVITA Medical, Surtex Instruments Limited, Exsurco Medical, Inc., Specmed, ConvaTec Inc. among other players domestic and global.

Competitive Landscape and Skin Graft Market Share Analysis

Skin graft market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to skin graft market.

In September 2019, Mallinckrodt announced that they had received positive results from their phase III trial of “Stratagraft” with more than 80% second-degree burn wounds being treated with the artificially produced skin graft having a similar effectiveness to that of conventional skin grafts. Based on these results, the company hopes to apply for a U.S. FDA approval by next year as they look to commercialize the treatment product and procedure as quickly as soon as possible.

Global Skin Graft Market Scope and Market Size

Skin graft market is segmented on the basis of type, graft thickness, application, equipment type and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

Based on type, the skin graft market consists of allogeneic, autologous, xenogeneic, prosthetic and isogeneic.

On the basis of graft thickness, the skin graft market has been categorized as split-thickness, full-thickness and composite graft.

Skin graft market has been segmented based on application into burns, extensive wound, skin cancer and infection.

Based on equipment type, the market has been categorized as dermatome, general surgical instruments, consumables and others. Dermatome has been sub-segmented into knife dermatome, drum dermatome, electrical dermatome and air-powered dermatome, knife dermatome has been further sub-segmented into Blair/Brown knife, Watson knife, Cobbett knife whereas drum dermatome has been further sub-segmented into Padgett dermatome and Reese dermatome.

Skin graft market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dermatology clinics, academic & research and others.

Skin graft is defined as the extraction of donor skin from a separate body part/donor site of the patient which is subsequently transplanted on to the required site for the conclusion of skin grafting procedure. This procedure involves extraction of skin that is generally hidden from the naked eye or is usually covered and is carried out to reverse or reduce the complications caused by burns, different skin based disorders, injuries and various other complications.

Growing prevalence globally with the patients suffering from burns, injuries, pressure ulcers and various other skin-site infections, this is acting as a growth driver for skin graft market. Growth in the levels of policies being imposed for reimbursement of skin grafts and skin grafting procedures resulting in the expansion of market growth potential.

This market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Skin Graft Market Country Level Analysis

Orthodontic supplies market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, graft thickness, application, equipment type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the largest market share and growth potential for skin graft market, due to the growing volume of skin cancer, burn and injury incidents throughout the different countries in the region. The market players existing in the region are focusing towards enhancement of existing healthcare infrastructure and improving on the levels of expenditure being incurred by them to ensure that the patients are being provided with the highest quality of health care.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Skin graft market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for skin graft market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the skin graft market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

