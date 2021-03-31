Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Segmented Data 2021-2027 | Top Players Candela Corporation, Sciton, Inc., Fotona, Venus Concept, Allergan plc.

The skin aesthetic devices market was valued at US$ 1,797.49 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,332.90 million by 2027.

Skin aesthetics deals with the enhancement of cosmetic appearance of the skin. Skin aesthetic devices majorly include systems and platforms for hair removal, vascular lesions, tattoo removal, treatment of acne & scars, and rejuvenation of skin. The global skin aesthetic devices market is being driven by factors such as rising preference toward minimally invasive procedures, increase in number of cosmetic surgeries, growth in population between the ages 30 and 65 years. However, high cost of surgeries along with clinical risks and complications associated with aesthetic procedures are the factors which will impede the skin aesthetic devices market growth. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population are likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the global skin aesthetic devices.

An exclusive Skin Aesthetic Devices Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Skin Aesthetic Devices market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Skin Aesthetic Devices the development rate of the Skin Aesthetic Devices market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

LUMENIS Cutera Inc. Merz Pharma Candela Corporation Sciton, Inc. Fotona Venus Concept Allergan plc. Cynosure Alma Lasers

