Global Size & Share of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2020 Covering COVID-19 Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Product Overview

Fraud detection and prevention systems offer research tools for fraud detection and prevention within an enterprise in the form of software programs. These tools are used to evaluate data from different sources to detect potential inconsistencies such as an anomaly or great supplier transactions.

Market Highlights

Fatpos Global anticipates the fraud Detection and Prevention market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. The increased need to deal with increased revenue losses from fraudulent attacks and the increasing use of electronic transactions throughout vertical end-use areas are key factors that drive the screening and prevention of fraud. Besides that, the demand for such solutions is fuelled by technological advances and stricter regulations to improve fraud prevention and detection systems among companies.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Segments

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market has been segmented based on solution, application type, and location. It has been further segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Key Players

IBM (US) Company Overview Business Strategy Key Product Offerings Financial Performance Key Performance Indicators Risk Analysis Recent Development Regional Presence SWOT Analysis

SAS Institute (US)

DXC Technology (US)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US)

First Data (US)

Software AG (Germany)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Distil Networks (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

SAP (Germany)

By Solution(in %), Global Fraud Detection and PreventionMarket, 2019

Fraud Analytics is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019 to 2030

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market are segmented by solution into Fraud Analytics, Governance, and Authentication. In fraud detection and prevention during the projected timeline the fraud analysis segment is projected to increase. Fraud analysis is a vital discipline involving a variety of statistical methods for evaluating business processes and databases to find vulnerabilities in cases of fraud. They track and evaluate data from different data sources; detect faults, suspicious and irregular conduct in all networks. The diligent identification of fraud also helps to enhance compliance with robust information.

By End-user (in %), Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, 2019

IT & Telecom industry dominated the market with a 25% Market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecasted period

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market is segmented by End-user into BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, healthcare, government and public sector, education, transportation, and others. The industry has evolved through a significant expansion process with strict legal and security criteria for information. Also, increasing acceptance of the BYOD trend is expected to increase demand in the industry.

However, BFSI is poised to grow at a significant CAGR

The vertical BFSI is also a significant target for cybercriminals who are committing fraud, as it includes confidential information on staff, clients, properties, workplaces, businesses, and operations. Furthermore, the potential for fraud in these verticals increases dramatically because of the amount of transactions (both monetary and data-centric), the volume of transactions, technical advances, and digitization of the financial sector is continuously increasing. Organizations in this vertical framework therefore increase the use of widespread FDP solutions to deter fraudulent attacks of any kind.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the number of attacks on the endpoint:

According to the report by Fatpos global, the number of endpoint attacks has seen a significant rise of 15% since last year. There has been a significant increase in new and unknown attacks on the organization’s endpoints network. With such a rise in the number of endpoints attacks the awareness regarding its security is increasing.

Increase in trend of BYOD:

Many organizations are focusing on bringing your device; this gives access to the company’s network and system bringing the company’s security at stake. The use of Fraud Detection and Prevention plays a major role in the elimination of such threats.

Restraints

Lack of awareness

The major concern for the market growth is the lack of awareness. Many organizations are struggling with data breaches and threats to security because of insufficient knowledge. The most organization connects to open network unknown of the threats it can cause. The knowledge of every fraud should be known to the organization and multilayer protection should be provided. The organization must investigate every device in their organization and the entire external device connected to its security system.

