Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 | 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Danaher, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, TBR Implants Group

Global single tooth implants and dental bridges market expected to reach USD 8173.48 million by 2026 from USD 4,375.41 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.19%. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the better aesthetics and lesser hassles related to hygiene aid adoption of single tooth implants in the market.

Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin):

3M

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Danaher

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

TBR Implants Group

Dentsply Sirona

AVINENT Implant System

Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Segmentation:

By Product Single-Tooth Implants Dental Bridges

By Material Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) All Ceramic Metal Alloys



Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the single tooth implants and dental bridges market are 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Danaher, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, TBR Implants Group, Dentsply Sirona, AVINENT Implant System, CAMLOG, Zimmer Biomet, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Ultradent Products, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Dental Wings Inc. Bicon, LLC and OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD., Anthogyr SAS, Align Technology Inc, Dr. Cynthia N. Elderkin, AAP Implantate AG among others.

A single tooth implant is a technique to restore a missing tooth whereas dental implant is an artificial tooth which is fixed in the jaw bone to replace the missing tooth. Dental implants are made either by titanium or zirconium. Amongst these two varieties of implants, titanium implants contribute in the larger share of the market.

According to the U.S Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population of the U.S. in 2009 and the figure is expected to grow to an estimated 20% by the year 2030. Furthermore, percentage of world’s population above the age of 65 years is poised to double from 7% in the year 2000 to 16% in the year 2050.

Market Drivers:

Aging of the baby booming population worldwide is expected to drive the market.

Increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases is also expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High price of single tooth implant is expected to restrain the market growth

Difficulty in maintenance of good oral hygiene and risk of tooth loss, which is expected to restrain the market growth

