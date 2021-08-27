Global Single-Mode Fiber Cable Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global single-mode fiber cable market is expected to grow from $32.77 billion in 2020 to $40.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $87.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 21%.

The single-mode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of single-mode fiber optic cables and related services that are used in various applications such as in data centres, community antenna televisions, military, telecommunication and networking, factory automation, and industrial networking. Single-mode optical fiber is an optical fiber designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.

The single-mode fiber cable market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the single-mode fiber cable market are Corning, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa Electric, Pirelli, Nexans, Hengtong Cable, Futong Group, Tongding Group, CommScope, LS Cable, Fiber Home Technologies Group, Prysmian, Yangtze Optical Fiber, Amphenol, Molex, Prysmian, OFS Furukawa, Belden, Aptiv, YOFC, HTGD, Radiall, Shenzhen Tefa Touchplus Information Corp, Fasten Fiber optics Co., Ltd (FPC), Alcatel-Lucent, Lynn Electronics, TE Connectivity, 3M, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Huber + Suhner.

The global single-mode fiber cable market is segmented –

1) By Type: Quartz Optical Fiber Cables, Multicomponent Glass Fiber Cables, Plastic Optical Fiber Cables, Others

2) By Application: Telecommunication and Networking, Data Centers, Community Antenna Television, Factory Automation and Industrial Networking, Military, Others

3) By Type: G.652, G.653, G.654, G.655, G.656 and G.657

The single-mode fiber cable market report describes and explains the global single-mode fiber cable market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The single-mode fiber cable report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global single-mode fiber cable market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global single-mode fiber cable market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

