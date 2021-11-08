Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global single-family smart homes market reached a value of nearly $63,440 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $63,440 million in 2019 to $60,750 million in 2020 at a rate of -4.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 and reach $104,200 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to nearly $146,160.0 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 18.5% to $341,420.0 million by 2030.

The single-family smart homes market consists of the revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct single-family smart homes. The single-family smart homes industry includes the development, construction, and sale of single-family smart homes. It includes new construction work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. Smart homes are futuristic buildings which are equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices, and can be controlled remotely from anywhere with an internet connection using networked devices such as mobiles. Smart home systems and devices operate together by sharing home residents’ usage data and automating actions based on homeowners’ preferences. Smart home appliances include smart entertainment, smart lighting, home security and smart appliances, which are controlled by sensors, timers, switches and remote controllers.

The single-family smart homes market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the single-family smart homes market are Lennar Corporation, PulteGroup, Inc., Meritage Homes Corporation, KB Smart Home, TRI Pointe Group Inc.

The single-family smart homes market is segmented by product, by technology and by geography

By Product- The single-family smart homes market can be segmented by product

a. Home Monitoring and Security

b. Smart Lighting

c. Entertainment

d. Smart Appliances

e. Combination

f. Others

By Technology- The single-family smart homes market can be segmented by technology

a. Wi-Fi

b. Bluetooth

c. GSM/GPRS

d. RFID

e. Others

The single-family smart homes market report describes and explains the global single-family smart homes market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The single-family smart homes report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global single-family smart homes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global single-family smart homes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

