Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market in depth Research Trends & Competitive Analysis (with COVID – 19 Analysis) by 2020-2027

Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market By Type (Instruments, Reagents), Technology (NGS, PCR, qPCR, Microarray, MDA), Workflow (Single Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis), Disease Area (Cancer, Immunology, Prenatal Diagnosis, Neurobiology, Microbiology, Others), Application (Circulating Cells, Cell Differentiation, Genomic Variation, Subpopulation Characterization, Others), End- User (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 851.96 million to an estimated value of USD 2554.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising chronic diseases among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the single-cell genome sequencing market are Fluidigm Corporation, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc., 10x Genomics, BD, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, BGI, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Zephyrus Biosciences, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, DNA Electronics.

Competitive Analysis: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Global single-cell genome sequencing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single-cell genome sequencing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, PerkinElmer announced that they have acquired RHS so that they can expand buyer’s genomic research offerings. With better experienced team they can provide new product to the clinical and applied research markets.

In January 2017, Illumina, Inc., and Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc., announced the launch of their Illumina Bio-Rad Single Cell Sequencing Solutions which will provide ability to the researcher to investigate cells in tissue functions, therapeutic response and disease progression. This will also help them to understand functions in complicated tissues.

Market Definition: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Single-cell genome sequencing is a process which uses next generation sequencing techniques to get the information about the cells so that one can examine them and understand their function in the context of their microenvironment. This sequencing helps in examine the activities done by the each cell. This technique is very useful in cancer research, neurobiology, and immunology microbiology. Increasing cases of chronic disease is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing R&D investment in single cell genomics space is driving the growth of this market

Rising number of SCG centers is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High price of the single cell genome sequencing is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing analytical challenges in measurement of single molecule of DNA is restraining the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

By Type

Instruments

Reagents

By Technology

NGS

PCR

qPCR

Microarray

MDA

By Workflow

Single Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Analysis

By Disease Area

Cancer

Immunology

Prenatal Diagnosis

Neurobiology

Microbiology

Others

By Application

Circulating Cells

Cell Differentiation

Genomic Variation

Subpopulation Characterization

Others

By End- User

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinics

Others

