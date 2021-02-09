Global Silica Market: Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis till 2030

The global Silica market accounted for US$ 5.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%

The report “Global Silica Market, By Application (Rubber, Construction, Agrochemicals, Oral Care, Food & Feed, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global silica market includes Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Tosoh Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Solvay SA, Nouryon, Imerys S.A, Kemira Oyj.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019 , a joint venture between Evonik and Wynca – Evonik Wynca (Zhenjiang) Silicon Material Co., Ltd. started the construction on a new fumed silica plant in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China. The plant is scheduled to be operational by 2021 with an annual production capacity of 9 Kilo Tons.

Analyst View:

Increasing Demand from the Rubber Industry

Silica is majorly used in the tire production owing to its extremely high purity and low moisture absorption. It brings superior electrical properties to rubber products. Silica has excellent reinforcing effects especially enhancing the tear resistance. Additionally, silica is commonly used in Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and High Temperature Vulcanized (HTV) rubber that requires high mechanical strength and good electrical insulation. In industrial rubber goods, silica is used for reducing hysteresis loss in conveyor belts or as active filler in colored rubber particles or in products with good contact.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Silica market accounted for US$ 5.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region.

By application, the rubber segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.1% in 2018. Precipitated silica is extensively used in the rubber industry, particularly as a reinforcement filler in the manufacturing of tires. The specialized rubber compound, which is used in tires, is composed of various materials including natural as well as synthetic rubber.

By region, APAC is expected to dominate the market. India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of such reforms is slowly waning. Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDIs in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

