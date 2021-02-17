Global Silanes Market Size to be 2.47 billion by 2026 with Modest CAGR of 5.83%

According to Blueweaves Consulting, the Global Silanes Market worth is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion in 2026 from USD 2.19 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2020-2026. The demand for Silanes is dependent on the growth of the automobile, consumer electronics, construction, and pharmaceutical industries. Silanes are widely used in the manufacturing of tires and production of paints & coatings and plastic and rubber items as a coupling agent. The rising use of Silanes in paints and coatings, rubber and plastics, fiber treatment, and adhesive and sealants applications trigger the demand for Silanes substantially. Also, Rapidly expanding construction activities, growing production of plastic, rubber, and glass items and rising use of adhesives in different industries assure the growth of this market.

The Silanes are colorless gaseous compounds of silicon and hydrogen carrying properties similar to acetic acid. They are used as coupling, crosslinking & blocking agents as adhesion promoters.

Growth Drivers

Massive Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

The most populated and developing economies of the world are shifting towards urbanization, and their infrastructure is undergoing massive change with enormous outlay and construction activities. Every industry is getting a boost due to rising developmental initiatives and per capita income, thereby, driving growth of the Silanes market. The upcoming construction activities in the private and public sector, in housing and commercial sector and rural and urban areas across the world drive the demand for more paints and coatings, which in turn, trigger the demand for more Silanes.

Increasing Demand for Water-based Coatings in Paints

Paint and coatings industry widely use Silanes for formulating water-based coatings due to its non-reaction to water property, wettability and adhesion features. They also improve water-resistance and heat-resistance besides durability. The paint industry is the biggest user of the Silanes among all the segments and the rising demand from this segment contributes significantly to the growth of the Silanes market.

Competitive landscape

The Silanes market comprises many stakeholders engaged in research and development, manufacturing, raw material supply, distribution and after-sales services. The leading players considered for market analysis are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), WD Silicone Company Limited (China), Gelest Incorporation (US), Dow Corning (US), Gelest Inc (US), PCC SE (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals Inc (US), Nantong Sogeler Chemical(China) and others.

Recent Developments

May 27, 2020: Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan) has developed “Reduced-Platinum Reaction Curing System Technology” and plans to integrate into the production of silicone release coatings. The product will find application in stickers, labels and adhesive tapes.

April 30, 2020: Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan) acquires Gelest Inc. (US). Under this acquisition, the tremendous research and development and production capabilities of Gelest will be combined with MCC’s operating resources and customer network.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Functional Type, By Application, By Region Key Players Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), WD Silicone Company Limited (China), Gelest Incorporation (US), Dow Corning (US), Gelest Inc (US), PCC SE (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals Inc (US), Nantong Sogeler Chemical(China) and others

By Functional Type

Organo-Functional SilanesMono/Chloro Silanes

By Application

Rubber

Fiber Treatment

Adhesives & Sealants

Paint & Coatings

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Silanes Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Silanes Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Silanes Market based on the Type, Application and Industry Vertical and Region.

To examine competitive developments in applications, technology and diverse industry usage within the Global Silanes Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

Business Questions Answered by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and which one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

Who are the key players in the market, and what is their share?

What is the strategy adopted by key players, and how does it affect the existing and new players?

