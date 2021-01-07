Global Sidetracking market to develop new growth story, Key players Baker Hughes Co., Equinor ASA, Eurasia Drilling Co. Ltd., Halliburton Energy Services
Global Sidetracking Market Research Report 2020-2028:
Description:
The rising global energy demand is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing population and economic development have led to a rise in global energy demand. Furthermore, the demand for natural gas has also increased due to its clean burning property. Therefore, oil and gas companies will focus on increasing drilling operations by exploring untapped reserves to cater to energy demand. Additionally, with increased oil and gas drilling operations to tap more reserves, mechanical failures will rise.
Market Overview
exploring unconventional resources
the increase in adoption of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has led augmented the rate of production of crude oil, condensate, and natural gas. This will drive the growth of the global sidetracking market during the forecast period.
Risks associated with drilling operations
The growing regulations for E&P operations and transportation activities in the oil and gas industry have made oil and gas E&P operators restrict themselves from making investment decisions. This may have a negative impact on oilfield E&P activities, which can hinder the growth of the global sidetracking market during the forecast period.]
Key Players:
Baker Hughes Co., Equinor ASA, Eurasia Drilling Co. Ltd., Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Odfjell Drilling Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, and Yantai Jere Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
Key Region:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Application:
Onshore
Offshore
Key Trends for global sidetracking market 2020-2028 growth:
This study identifies the automation of directional drilling as the prime reasons driving the global sidetracking market 2020-2028 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global sidetracking Market 2020-2028.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Table of Content:
Sidetracking Market Research Report
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.
Chapter 6: Development Trend of Sidetracking market
Continue for TOC………
