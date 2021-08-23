Global Shipping Containers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global shipping containers market is expected to decline from $8.16 billion in 2020 to $8.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.48%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $10.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.46%.

The shipping containers market consists of the sales of shipping containers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing shipping containers with suitable strength to withstand handling, storage, and shipment. Shipping containers range from ubiquitous corrugated boxes to large steel boxes used for intermodal shipments. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The shipping containers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the shipping containers market are Hoover Container Solutions, CXIC Group, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Maersk Container Industry, Charleston Marine Containers, Hoover Container Solutions, CIMC, Sea Box, TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd, China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd, W&K Containers Inc., OEG Offshore limited, COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. Ltd, THIELMANN – THE CONTAINER COMPANY, BSL Containers, SCHüTZ Container Systems Inc., American Intermodal Container Manufacturing (AICM), A.P. Moller–Maersk Group, CARU containers.

The global shipping containers market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Dry Storage Container, Flat Rack Container, Refrigerated Container, Special-Purpose Container, Open Top Container, Double Door Container, Others

2) By Container Size: Small Container, Large Container, High Cube Container

3) By End Use: Food And Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial Products, Vehicle Transport, Others

The shipping containers market report describes and explains the global shipping containers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The shipping containers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global shipping containers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global shipping containers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

