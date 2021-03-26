Global Ship-to-Shore Cranes Market is projected to account for US$ 4.32 Bn globally by end of 2028 | Liebherr-International AG, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Wison Group, Konecranes

Ship-to-Shore Cranes Market is projected to account for US$ 4.32 Bn globally by end of 2028

A container crane is a type of large dockside gantry crane found at container terminals for loading and unloading intermodal containers from container ships. Container cranes consist of a supporting framework that can traverse the length of a quay or yard on a rail track.

The crane is driven by an operator who sits in a cabin suspended from the trolley. The trolley runs along rails located on the top or sides of the boom and girder. The operator runs the trolley over the ship to lift the cargo, usually containers.

A davit is any of various crane-like devices used on a ship for supporting, raising, and lowering equipment such as boats and anchors.

Global Ship-to-Shore Cranes Market Key players:-

Liebherr-International AG, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Wison Group, Konecranes, Kalmar, Kranunion GmbH, Sany Group Co., Ltd., Noell Crane Systems (China) Limited, Anupam Industries Limited, and MAC PORT Macchine Operatrici Portuali s.r.l.

By Type:-

High Profile Cranes

Low Profile Cranes

By Lifting Capacity:-

Panamax STS Cranes

Post Panamax STS Cranes

Super-Post Panamax STS Cranes

By Outreach:-

<40

40-49

50-60

>60

The Global Ship-to-Shore Cranes Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The Global Ship-to-Shore Cranes Market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

