Global Ship Building and Repairing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ship building and repairing market reached a value of nearly $191,913.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% since 2015. The market is expected to decrease from $191,913.3 million in 2019 to $177,809.0 million in 2020 at a rate of -0.01%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2021 and reach $191,891.1 million in 2023.

The ship building and repairing market consists of sales of ships and ship building and repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in operating shipyards. Shipyards are fixed facilities with dry-docks and fabrication equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft not typically suitable or intended for personal or recreational use. Ship building, which is also referred to as ship construction, includes the construction of ships, their repair, conversion and alteration, the production of prefabricated ship and barge sections, and specialized services, such as ship scaling.

The ship building and repairing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ship building and repairing market are Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd., Fincantieri S.p.A., General Dynamics Corporation

The ship building and repairing market is segmented by type of service, by type of vessel, by end-user and by geography.

By Type Of Service – The ship building and repairing market can be segmented by type of service into

a. Ship Building

b. Ship Repairing

By Type Of Vessel – The ship building and repairing market can be segmented by type of vessel into

a. Passenger

b. Offshore

c. Containerships

d. Tankers

e. Refrigerated Vessels

f. Bulkers

g. Others

By End-Use – The ship building and repairing market can be segmented by end-user into

a. Goods Transportation

b. Passenger Transportation

The ship building and repairing market report describes and explains the global ship building and repairing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ship building and repairing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ship building and repairing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ship building and repairing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

