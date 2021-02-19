Global Shea butter market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 1,693.13 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.10%

The Global Shea butter Market has gained momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 7.10%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026, and is expected to reach USD 1,693.13 Million by 2026. The growing demand for Shea butter in the food & beverage industry and cosmetics Industry are vital factors expected to encourage the growth of the global Shea butter market in the upcoming period. Also, growing trends towards the application of shea butter in the bakery & confectionery industry as an alternative for cocoa butter due to high prices of cocoa as a result of limited supply are other factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years.

Rising consumer inclination towards natural products

The key growth drivers driving the global shea butter market are increasing consumer inclination toward natural products and consumer awareness. Also, the increase in the use of shea butter in cosmetic products is driving market development. Furthermore, in the forecast period, favorable government policies are expected to boost the market. Growing the consumption of eatable products consisting of shea butter, such as chocolates, is also likely to be the main driver of growth during the forecast period.

Growth drivers

Increasing Chocolate Consumption

Owing to their Western region, chocolate consumption meets dichotomy in world regions. While some regions have timid demand for chocolate, the recent past has seen growing economies and globalization increase their consumption. About 50% of chocolate consumption is in Europe and about 20% in the United States. Asian countries are emerging as important consumers of chocolate because of changing socio-economic demographics. The rising demand for chocolate is driving demand for sources of fat such as shea butter. Shea butter is used to provide and improve the texture, consistency, and other properties of chocolate and is therefore expected to see proliferating demand in the ever-growing market for chocolate.

Competitive landscape

Companies such as Bunge Limited, Cargill, Inc, The Hershey Company, The Savannah Fruits Company, Vink Chemicals GMBH & CO. KG, Ghana Nuts Limited, Barry Callebaut Group, Churchwin Trading, Shebu Industries, Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd., the Pure company are the key players in the manufacturing of Shea butter.

Recent Development

In June 2019, Karite Shea Butter declared its Creme Mains Hand Cream & Creme Corps Body Cream. Creme Corps Body Cream is a dermatologist-developed, luxurious, hypoallergenic moisturizer that comprises around 30% of raw i.e. unrefined shea butter derived from Ghana, sunflower seed oil, organic unrefined coconut oil, and an antioxidant botanical extract. Additionally, The Creme Corps Body Cream was developed for assisting to smooth&repair, sensitive skin used in eczema and psoriasis disorders.

In 2018, Ghana Nuts Limited declared its business plans for expanding the capacity &setting up of the refinery in Tema to expand its export facilities & trading with European cosmetic companies. The 3000 metric to the facility is responsible for the refining of shea crude&soybean and exporting it to Europe based companies.

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Years Considered



Historical data – 2016-2019

Base Year – 2019

Forecast – 2020 – 2026

Facts Covered



Revenue in USD Million

Market Coverage

U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Product/Service Segmentation

By Species, By Certification, By Application, and By Region

Key Players

Bunge Limited, Cargill, Inc, The Hershey Company, The Savannah Fruits Company, Vink Chemicals GMBH & CO. KG, Ghana Nuts Limited, Barry Callebaut Group, Churchwin Trading, Shebu Industries, Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd.

Scope of the Report

By Species



Vitellaria Paradoxa

Vitellaria Nilotica

By Certification



Certified

Non- Certified

By Application



Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Medicines

Others

By Region:



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

